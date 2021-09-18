Policeman killed in militant attack in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 17 : A constable of the J&K Railway Police was killed in a militant attack in J&K’s Kulgam district on Friday, police said.

Police sources said militants fired at constable Bantu Sharma in Wanpoh area of Kulgam district in the afternoon.

“He was shifted to hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to critical injuries,” a source said that the area has been cordoned off for searches and senior police and other security officers have reached the spot. (IANS)