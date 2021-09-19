119 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 18: Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases while three more patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,374.
Of the three new deaths, two were unvaccinated.
The total active cases in the state stand at 1,876 including 846 in East Khasi Hills, while 846 people recovered from the viral infection on Saturday.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.