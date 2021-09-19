119 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

SHILLONG, Sep 18: Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases while three more patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,374.
Of the three new deaths, two were unvaccinated.
The total active cases in the state stand at 1,876 including 846 in East Khasi Hills, while 846 people recovered from the viral infection on Saturday.
