Cong has inputs for security panel meet

SHILLONG, Sept 18: The Opposition Congress hopes to provide positive inputs at the State Security Commission (SSC) meeting for dealing with the challenges of insurgency.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has said the meeting will be held soon.

“There are certain concerns and inputs and if shared with the government, they will have positive ramifications and help in dealing with the challenges,” Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma said on Saturday.

He advised the government to not be

in denial mode and take cognisance of the developments that have unfolded over the past few weeks.

Dr Sangma said the state had gone through difficult days of insurgency but was able to restore peace by prevailing upon the youths who joined various militant outfits.

“We were able to convince them in the western part of the state that faced the brunt of insurgency, kidnapping and extortion,” he said.

He wondered if the CM had forgotten about the peace efforts during the Congress reign, leading to the disbanding of many insurgent outfits while some were neutralised before the region was freed from violence.

Dr Sangma admitted a number of initiatives could not take off earlier due to the insurgency problem. “You (Conrad Sangma) have a better opportunity now to sustain the peace that we restored,” he said.

The Opposition Leader has often prodded the government to hold the SSC meeting, warning it of militant activities taking roots in the state.