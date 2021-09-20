Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai ‘splits’

SHILLONG, Sep 19: The Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai, a conglomerate of 11 organisations which is demanding the suspension of some senior police officials responsible for the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged “fake encounter”, has reportedly suffered a split.

The KSU, FKJGP and HNYF of Mawlai Circle are now spearheading the movement after allegedly sidelining Seng Samla Mawlai Pyllun, HYC Mawlai Circle, HANM, MPGF, MIPF, UHM, HUAM and TULBA.

These eight pressure groups are disappointed that the movement has been “hijacked” by the three organisations.

A member of the conglomerate said the state government has achieved success in its “divide and rule” policy.

The eight pressure groups are opposed to Monday’s sit-in-demonstration near the life-size statue of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah at the Civil Hospital junction.

They said the programme is being organised by the KSU, FKJGP and HNYF of Mawlai Circle and not by the “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” since the decision to this effect was taken without the knowledge of the eight organisations.

The Ka Sur Ehrngiew U Nong Upper Shillong-Mylliem has decided to participate in the stir.

This reporter tried to reach KSU Mawlai Circle president, R Nongrum for comments but his phone was found to be switched off.