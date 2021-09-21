174 fresh cases, one death

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state on Monday recorded 174 fresh COVID-19 cases while one more patient succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll to 1,380.

The total active cases in the state stands at 1,896 while 76,391 have so recovered so far including 168 on the day.

110 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 23 in West Jaintia Hills, 19 in West Khasi Hills, 13 in Ri Bhoi, four in East Jaintia Hills, two each in South West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills and one in South Garo Hills.