Inquiry panel yet to record statement

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The one-man judicial inquiry commission set up by the state government to probe the death of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged ‘encounter’ last month has had one sitting so far and is slated to have its second sitting on October 1.

Chairman of Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, Justice (retd) T. Vaiphei took over the judicial probe over 10 days ago and issued a public notice asking people to furnish statements in connection with the incident of August 13. However, till Friday last week no one had come forward to submit their statement in connection with the incident, a source told The Shillong Times.

The Commission has given time till September 25 for people to submit their statements.

The source could not confirm how many sittings would be required by the Commission to finish the proceedings but added that the Committee has been asked to submit its report within three months.

The one-man commission of Inquiry has been constituted by the Meghalaya Government under Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 to inquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the police action on August 13 resulting in the death of Thangkhiew.

After the killing of the former HNLC leader, the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai asked Meghalaya Government to suspend the three police officials allegedly involved in the ‘encounter’ of the former HNLC leader but Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has rejected the demand saying that action would be taken only after submission of the inquiry report.