JSU sends back migrant workers from JH village

JOWAI, Sep 20: After directing ‘illegal’ migrant workers in Jaintia Hills to return to their native places, the Jaintia Student’s Union has described their move as part of an “action plan” against the non-implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The Jaintia Student’s Union (JSU) Syndai Unit has claimed that the workers did not possess valid documents including labour licence and work permit from the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

“This is a part of our action against the non-implementation of the Inner Line permit in the state. The JSU had also expressed its strong protest against the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah for his unwilling to implement the ILP in the state.

General secretary of JSU Syndai Unit, Heiplanmiki Tariang, said that leaders of the union visited the labourers after receiving information about their presence in the village.

Inspection of the workers was conducted in the presence of police personnel posted at Muktapur Border Outpost.

On the sidelines, the JSU has requested all contractors in West Jaintia Hills to bring only registered construction labourers from outside to work in the district.