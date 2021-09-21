New Opp alliance in KHADC

SHILLONG, Sep 20: Following the return of former Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) PN Syiem to the Congress, the opposition alliance United Democratic Forum (UDF) in the KHADC has been dissolved and a new alliance has been constituted and will be called the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

Speaking to reporters about the development, Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah MDC, PN Syiem, said, “After I decided to join the Congress, we have decided to form the CPP with party MDC from Mawsynram, Lamphrang Blah, as the chairman”. PN Syiem has been elected as the spokesperson of the CPP.

With Syiem joining the Congress, it has nine MDCs in the House out of 30.

The Congress is likely to increase the number in the Council with Mairang MDC, Batskhem Ryntathiang, likely to rejoin the Congress as word is out that he is planning to withdraw his resignation letter from the party.