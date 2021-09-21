Reports negate doubts of rice adulteration

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply) of East Khasi Hills has revealed that rice seized on June 23 suspected to be mixed with plastic conforms to the prescribed standard as per Food Safety and Standards Act and is fit for consumption on the basis of the laboratory analysis, reports of which arrived recently.

As many as 68 bags of rice which were seized and sealed by the Superintendent of Supply, East Khasi Hills, have been ordered for re-release, a statement issued here said.