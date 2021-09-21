CM nudged on poor infra in GH

TURA, Sep 20: Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) MDC from Rongrong, Rinaldo Koksi Sangma, has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to address the issue of poor infrastructures in North Garo Hills, especially in Resubelpara and Mendipathar.

In a memorandum to the chief minister, the MDC alleged that the Badri Rai company, which was allotted work on a particular stretch of road, has failed to complete the work. He said the half-done work is now causing inconvenience to commuters. “The earth-cutting along the stretch from Resu Dekachang to Beri Beri has caused much difficulty and disrupted normal traffic, sometimes even causing accidents. Besides, major connecting bridges in and around Resubelpara are still wooden and in urgent need of repairs,” Sangma said.

The MDC also lamented that all appeals to concerned authorities to convert the wooden bridges to RCC bridges have fallen on deaf ears.

Damage to roads

The A’chik Youth Welfare Organisation (AYWO) in South West Garo Hills, on the other hand, has petitioned Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for solution to the deteriorating condition of AMPT Road (NEC) and the State Highway Border Road from Garobadha via Ampati and Mahendraganj to Dalu.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister through South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturi, the AYWO alleged that the two roads have suffered damage due to plying of Bangladesh-bound trucks laden with boulders and other raw materials.

They added that the damage caused by the constant plying of heavy vehicles has caused inconvenience to locals, especially students who commute on the roads every day.

Pointing out that besides causing damage to road, incidents of road rage by truckers has also been reported which, the AYWO said, put the lives of commuters at risk on a daily basis.

The organisation also asked the chief minister to take steps to stop the export of raw materials to the neighboring country.