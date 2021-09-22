2 arrested for bank robbery

SHILLONG, Sept 22: Meghalaya Police last night arrested two criminals who had attempted to commit robbery at Ksehbilet Branch of Meghalaya Rural Bank on September 16 evening when the lady Branch Manager was alone in the branch.

The robbers, however, failed to open the safe of the bank branch because of the presence of mind of the branch manager and decamped with Rs 10,000 snatched from the branch manager along with the DVD of the bank’s CCTV.

A case (No.125(09) 2021 U/S 341/342/392 IPC was subsequently registered at Madanrting Police Station on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Regional Manager of Meghalaya Rural Bank.

The arrested robbers were identified as Heavy Jones Kurklang (25) of Pomlakrai, Mawtharia and Shiningstar Wahlang (23) of Wahkdait, Dong Pata, Madanrting Block G. Police recovered the weapons used by the robbers and the DVD of the bank CCTV from their possession.