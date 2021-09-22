Jesuit Education Council suspends Principal of Loyola School in Garo Hills

TURA, Sept 22: The principal of Loyola School in Williamnagar, Father Melwyn Fernandes has been placed under suspension by the Education Council of Jesuit Society of North East on Wednesday, a statement by the missionaries group informed.

The move to suspend the principal comes in the wake of a 14 year old Class IX student of the school losing his life after a timber log he was carrying fell on him.

The decision of the school head to engage students into doing such Labour work, which is against the norms, led to the accident which resulted in the death.

The statement of the Jesuit Society reads-

The Education Council of Jesuit Society of Northeast India having learnt about the sudden and shocking death of Master Cherian Bimik M Sangma of Loyola School, Dawagre, East Garo Hills District, has initiated an immediate enquiry into the circumstances that led

to the death of the student. In the meantime, the Council has suspended the Principal, Fr Melwyn Fernandes, indefinitely. The untimely death of the young Cherian is heart-rending and the pain of his parents and relatives is unfathomable. The Council sincerely regrets the loss of life and is committed to the cause of truth and justice. Through this press release, the Council wishes to communicate to the parents their heartfelt condolences at the loss of their dear son.