Loyola Principal arrested and sent to judicial custody, bail granted

TURA, Sept 23: The Principal of Loyola School in Williamnagar, Father Melwyn Fernandes, against whom the family of a school student who died in an accident inside the school premises while engaged in physical work had registered a case, has been arrested and subsequently released on bail under court conditions.

The arrest came after the principal surrendered at the police station after the accident on Tuesday and the victim’s parents filed a FIR at their home town in Rongjeng on Wednesday.

“The principal was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody. They moved for bail in the court which was granted,” informed East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Bruno A Sangma while speaking to The Shillong Times on Thursday.

The young Cherian Bimik M Sangma, aged just 14 years, was participating with other classmates in lifting logs of timber from the playground when one fell on him grievously injuring him. Though he was immediately rushed to Williamnagar civil hospital, he could not be saved.

In the face of widespread public anger the principal gave himself up to police and was taken to Williamnagar police station for protection where he spent the night inside.

The next day, the family of Cherian Sangma filed a FIR at Rongjeng and Father Melwyn was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Being a bailable case, the court granted him release under three conditions.

“I was granted bail with the conditions that I shall not move out of station without the permission of the court, I shall not be absent from the hearings and when required by the court I must make myself present,” informed Fr Melwyn Fernandes while speaking to this scribe.

Meanwhile, dismissing false reports circulating on social media that the young boy was made to carry logs as punishment by the school principal, several of his classmates have come forward to inform the media that there is no truth in the punishment reports.

According to the students, they had all participated in the physical work of pushing the logs off the field when the tragedy unfolded.

On Wednesday, in a heart wrenching scene, hundreds of people attended the funeral service of Late Cherian Bimik M Sangma as he was laid to rest at his home town of Rongjeng.

Headmistress of Loyola School in Williamnagar, accompanied by missionary nuns, teachers, parish council members and several mothers from the town attended the last rites and laid floral wreaths on his grave.