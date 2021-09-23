Samuels charged for breaching anti-corruption code: ICC

DUBAI, Sep 22: The International Cricket Council on Wednesday charged former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels of breaching four counts of the anti-corruption code during a T10 league, including failure to disclose hospitality benefits that could bring disrepute to the sport.

The game’s governing body charged the West Indian on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the organiser of the T10 League which is four seasons old.

“Samuels will be given a time period of 14 days to respond to the charges,” an ICC release said.

He was a part of the T10 event in 2019 when he turned up for Karnataka Tuskers led by Hashim Amla. (PTI)