Muga Field Day organized in Garo Hills  

TURA, Sept 24: A Muga Field Day was organized recently at farmer’s field, Jengjal in West Garo Hills by the P4 Unit MESSO CSB, Tura on instigation under the chairmanship of Dr K Indirakumar, Scientist – B. & Head of the P4 Unit.

During the programme attended by altogether 30 farmers from Jengjal and its adjoining areas, various speakers spoke on the benefits of rearing the muga silk worm and the techniques necessary for it. The speakers also highlighted the various subsidies being provided by the Central and State governments as well as other funding agencies to the farmers and urged them to take up the activity.