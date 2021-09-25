Nutrition run to celebrate Poshan Maah held at Williamnagar 

TURA, Sept 25: As part of the celebration of Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2021, a 10 km Nutrition run was organized on Saturday morning by the District Programme Officer, ICDS Cell in

collaboration with District Administration, Williamnagar and District Sports Officer,

Williamnagar with a starting point from Deputy Commissioner, East Garo Hills office and

midpoint of 5 km at Baija area.

It may be mentioned that the 10 km Nutrition run was participated boys and girls in category under

15 years and above 15 years from Williamnagar and surrounding area.

In the under 15 years boys Kanen M Sangma bagged the first position while Jeang Jemin

Marak and Tengkim Marak won second and third position repectively . In the under 15 years

girls Mechura Marak won the first position, Sengmatchi Arengh in second position and Anasa

Chuana Marak secured third position.

In the above 15 years, boys Bethnar Sangma grabbed the first position, while Witnar Sangma

and Batsrang Sangma got second position and third position respectively. In the above 15 years

girls Smile Orchid Momin won the first position, Sevenita Sangma in second position and Sania

Marak secured third position.

The event ended with a presentation ceremony where the Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner,

East Garo Hiils, Mr. Swapnil Tembe handed over the medals and certificates to the winners.