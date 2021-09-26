Ancelotti backs Benzema for Ballon D’or

Madrid, Sep 25: Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Karim Benzema ahead of their next La Liga match against Villarreal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team has scored 21 goals so far this season led by a superb Karim Benzema, who has scored eight and assisted in seven.

Benzema scored a brace against Mallorca to reach 200 La Liga goals. Real Madrid now faces Villarreal who have struggled so far this season with only one win and four draws out of their last five matches.

Last season, ‘Los Blancos’ already defeated Villarreal 2-1 when they played at Madrid. (AP)