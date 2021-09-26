Saubhagya payment held up

SHILLONG, Sep 25: The state government has stopped the payment of some contractors who were implementing the Saubhagya scheme in the Power department.

Sources said an order to this effect was issued by the Secretary of the Power department. The payment, entailing around Rs 100 crore, will be held up till the completion of the probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.

The members of the ‘independent’ inquiry committee met only once in New Delhi.

The committee is headed by Justice (retired) RN Mishra of the Allahabad High Court. Retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar is its administrative member while retired Executive Director of REC Ltd, Sunil Kumar is the technical member.