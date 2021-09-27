151 fresh cases, one death

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The state on Sunday recorded 151 fresh COVID-19 cases while one more patient succumbed to the infection taking the total death to 1,392.

The total number of active cases stands at 1,877 while 77,520 patients have recovered from the infections. There were 218 recoveries on the day.

66 fresh cases were reported in West Khasi Hills, 61 in East Khasi Hills, 11 in West Jaintia Hills, nine in Ri Bhoi, two in East Jaintia Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.