Panel questions doc’s resignation acceptance

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment has questioned the decision of the Voluntary Health Association of Meghalaya (VHAM) to accept the resignation of a doctor from Dangar PHC, at a time when an inquiry is pending against him.

The Committee informed The Shillong Times on Sunday that they have asked the Health department in the matter.

It may be recalled that the doctor had allegedly mishandled a delivery case at Dangar PHC leading to the demise of Munny R Marak within few hours of delivering a baby on June 3 this year.

The health centre is being managed by the VHAM.

“The NGO running the centre has allowed the erring doctor to resign, which is questionable,” the Chairperson of the Assembly Committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said.

On the question of the doctor being under qualified, Lyngdoh said that Principal Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar, who deposed before the Committee on September 21, had informed the panel that a departmental inquiry is under way.

Lyngdoh observed that non-availability of ambulance and a blood bank at Mawsynram caused further delay in the patient’s treatment, which purportedly led to her death.

“There were several other issues pertaining to the operation of the health centre. We have requested the department to furnish necessary information to queries raised and will do a review accordingly,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh said that the committee will tour Sohra, Pynursla and Patharkhmah to review the implementation of women-centric government programmes.