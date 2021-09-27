Deborah slams NPP interference

SHILLONG, Sep 26: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary, Deborah Marak has lambasted the NPP for poking its nose into the affairs of the State Congress and has advised the ruling party to take care of their own house.

“They should take care of their leaders and MLAs who are creating problem for others,” she said.

Dismissing reports that Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma had been sidelined by the party, Marak said, “People from outside the party should not blame the Congress without knowing the facts.”