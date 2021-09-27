NPP’s rising clout in MDA worries partners

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The growing clout of the National People’s Party (NPP) in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has left the other constituents worried, a senior BJP leader has claimed.

“The internal rumbling among the MDA partners is growing day by day. It is, perhaps, going to get murkier. There is a global pandemic but the MDA constituents are looking for a reshuffle of the Cabinet and gearing up to bargain,” the BJP leader said requesting anonymity.

The BJP is an MDA constituent. The party leader claimed the demand for the removal of James Sangma as the Power Minister had led to AL Hek’s replacement with Sanbor Shullai in the Cabinet.

“The smart meter and Saubhagya scams in the Power department will haunt the MDA. Then, there are the other controversies,” he said.

The BJP leader said the rising influence of the NPP in the MDA could be a reason for the other MDA components to think of an alternative.

“Out of the 12 ministerial portfolios, 10 are shared by Khasi-Jaintia MLAs while two are with Garo MLAs. So, it will be interesting to see which region and political party gain or lose if there is a reshuffle or change in leadership,” the BJP leader said.

He continued: “As the development of people and the state has taken a backseat due to the internal squabble and the pandemic, reviving the state’s economy should be the government’s top priority.”