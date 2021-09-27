MDA Govt pushing hard for ILP, says Kharlukhi

SHILLONG, Sep 26: National People’s Party (NPP) state president, WR Kharlukhi said the state government is pushing hard for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He said it was due to government’s persistent efforts that the Centre granted licences for three coal blocks. He said the issue of ILP is also being followed up with a similar vigour.

“We are happy that we kept our election promise by allocating coal blocks. People are aware under which government coal mining was banned and how it did nothing (to give relief to people),” Kharlukhi, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

After a gap of seven years since coal mining was banned in 2014 by the National Green Tribunal, the Coal Ministry had last week granted mining licences and allocated three coal blocks to Thomas Nongtdu and Nehlang Lyngdoh, both coal barons.

According to the approved mining plan, the mining operations in the three blocks will start next year.

“We are not like other parties which are like hot air balloons. When they talk, nothing but air comes out,” Kharlukhi said.

He slammed the previous government for allegedly doing nothing in the aftermath of the ban on coal mining.

“We pursued it. We are not hot air balloons,” the NPP leader said.

Stating that the government will keep working hard, Kharlukhi said he will raise the issues of ILP and Khasi and Garo languages during the winter session of Parliament. He said he had discussed the twin issues with political leaders informally in New Delhi whenever he got an opportunity.

“I am optimistic about a normal session of Parliament as the Covid situation has started improving, I will raise questions on the two issues,” he said.

He reminded that it was the NPP-led ruling coalition which was instrumental in passing a resolution unanimously in the Assembly for the implementation of ILP.