Assam vigilance team nabs lat mandal for taking bribe

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: A lat mandal of Thelamara revenue circle under Sonitpur district of Assam has been arrested by a team from the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption after he was caught taking bribe from a person, official sources said on Tuesday.

Gulzar Hussain was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant during an operation carried out against corruption by the team here on Monday evening.

A case (ACB PS case number 09/2021) under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused in the anti-corruption bureau police station.

“Hussain has been arrested in connection with the case and he is being produced in the special court today,” a statement from the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption here informed.

Sources said the bribe money was recovered from the possession of Hussain in front of Satsang Vihar at Bhangagarh here in the presence of independent witnesses.

Investigation of the case is on.

“The lat mandal, as part of a conspiracy, was threatening and harassing the complainant by falsely informing him that the name of the complainant had been included in the list of middlemen involved in dealings of land,” the statement said.

“The accused person was claiming to have prepared the list of such ‘dalals’ (brokers) for taking action against them. He had been demanding Rs 8,00,000 from the complainant as bribe for removing his name from the list and for sparing him from ensuing legal action against him,” it said.