Workshop on ‘writing skills’ held in Tura

TURA, Sept 28: A five-day online workshop on ‘Writing Skills’ was organised by NAHEP-IDP, College of Community Science, Tura in collaboration with Assistant Professor in English and HoD, Department of Humanities and Basic Sciences, College of Community Science, CAU, Tura, Ferdinand B Lyngdoh as part of Faculty Development Programme recently.

During the five day programme, as many as 27 participants registered themselves of whom, 14 were faculty members from the College of Community Science, Tura; 8 from College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Aizawl, and 5 from College of Agricultural Engineering & Post-Harvest Technology, Gangtok.

The programme was jointly facilitated by Dr. Barbara S Sangma, HoD and Associate Professor, Department of English, Don Bosco College, Tura; Dr. Ramona Sangma, Assistant Professor, Department of English, NEHU Tura Campus, Mrs. Twinkle K Marak, Lecturer at NEIGRIHMS Nursing Course, Shillong; Mr. Ferdinand B Lyngdoh, Assistant Professor and HoD, Department of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and Ms. Lalrinmuani Kingbawl, Language Instructor, NAHEP-IDP, College of Community Science, Tura.