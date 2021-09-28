Ex-RS member BB Dutta no more

SHILLONG, Sep 27: Former Rajya Sabha member and distinguished educationist & philanthropist, Dr Bidhu Bhusan Dutta, breathed his last on Monday. He was 84.

Born on July 1, 1937, he received his early education at Karimganj, Assam, and joined St. Edmund’s College, Shillong from where he graduated with honours in Economics. Amongst some of his illustrious classmates was former Assam CM Hiteshwar Saikia with whom he almost had a familial bonding.

After completing his Masters in Economics, he joined St. Anthony’s College as a lecturer in Economics after a brief stint at the office of the then Accountant General of Assam.

A bright scholar in his formative years, his initiation in politics was with the All Party Hill Leaders Conference as assistant general secretary. He was actively involved in the movement preceding the formation of Meghalaya in 1972.

He eventually joined Congress (I) and became the general secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee.

In later years, he rose to become the general secretary of the North East India Congress Coordination Committee and had the privilege of working closely with political stalwarts of the region including Capt. Williamson A Sangma, BB Lyngdoh, Purno A. Sangma, PR Kyndiah, SC Jamir and Hokishe Sema, among others.

Despite his association with the Congress, he was an endearing personality who maintained a cordial relation with everyone cutting across political affiliation.

He was also associated with the NCP for several years. He was teacher-cum-mentor to Purno A. Sangma.

Despite being involved in politics, he continued with his teaching assignment at St. Anthony’s College, Shillong and even earned his Doctoral degree from Gauhati University.

His works on Banking in Meghalaya is one of the first of its kind in the state and was received with the attention it richly deserved.

Dr Dutta has also co-authored a number of books some of which standout as pioneering works in the relevant field.

In the early 90s, he decided to call time on his teaching career. In 1993, he was nominated by the President of India as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha as a distinguished academician.

As MP, he provided assistance to a large number of public institutions through his MPLAD fund.

He maintained cordial relations with one and all, cutting across political, religious and ethnic divide.

He remained associated with scores of academic institutes in various capacities. Among many of the institutes that he co-founded were Women’s College, Women’s Higher Secondary School and Shillong Academy Secondary School.

Apart from academic institutes, he was also instrumental in establishing the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture, Shillong which stands out as a unique institution emphasising on the multitude of the culture that represents India.

Asian Confluence, of which he was the founding Chairperson, is another institution founded by him that works in its own unique ways to reshape the destiny of the North East.

He is predeceased by his wife. He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

His mortal remains have been kept at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture to enable citizens to pay their last respects. The funeral will be held at 12 noon at the traditional Samshan Ghat at Mawbah.

Former CM, Mukul Sangma has condoled the demise of Dr BB Dutta.

“I had known him for a very long time and had a long association with him not just from political perspective but overall issues confronting the state and the people. There have been quite a number of instances where I have been enriched by his knowledge and ideas as he was well versed in many of the important issue pertaining to the state, North East and the nation,” Mukul said.

Meanwhile, Central Puja Committee (CPC), Meghalaya also condoled the death of Dr Dutta.

“CPC, Meghalaya prays to Almighty God to grant Eternal Peace to the departed soul and solace to the bereaved family members,” CPC general secretary JL Das said in a statement.