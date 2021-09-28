No NPP-Cong poll pact: Conrad

SHILLONG, Sep 27: NPP national president, Conrad K. Sangma has dismissed speculation that the party may work with the Congress in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections in Meghalaya.

“There is no such discussion and there have been no talks on this line,” he said while adding that the NPP is happy since coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) have commitment and loyalty to complete the full term.

Asked if he perceives Vincent Pala’s entry into state politics as a threat to the NPP, Sangma said challenges will always be there.

“It will be wrong for NPP to underestimate (Pala) and not take things seriously. It is our duty to ensure that we take all movements seriously,” he added.

Earlier this month, Rajya Sabha member and NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi had termed the new Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent Pala as a “threat” and asserted that his party will not take things for granted.