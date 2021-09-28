Pak terrorist killed, another captured in J&K’s Uri sector

NATIONAL
By Agencies

 

Srinagar, Sep 28 : A Pakistani terrorist was killed and another captured by the army on Tuesday along the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence sources.

The sources said the captured terrorist was part of a recent infiltration bid that was going on since September 18 and 19 in Uri.

“Four soldiers sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire between the army and the terrorists.”

They added that the army was able to establish contact with infiltrators at three different locations during the last two days. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.