Take everyone on board: Salseng’s advice to Pala

From Cosmas Sangma

TURA, Sep 27: Meghalaya’s senior most Congress leader and former chief minister, Salseng C Marak has welcomed the appointment of state party president, Vincent H. Pala, and advised him to take everyone on board in his endeavour to strengthen the party as it begins the ground work in preparation for state elections, in about one and a half year’s time.

The new Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president and sitting Shillong MP landed at the home of the 80-year-old Congress leader in Resubelpara on Monday to seek the blessings of the veteran leader and one of the last few Congress stalwarts who remained with the grand old party.

“He (Pala) came on a courtesy visit. There was no politics discussed and I gave him my blessings,” said Salseng Marak while speaking to this scribe.

Accompanied by Mendipathar MLA, Marthon Sangma and former minister, Deborah C. Marak, who happens to be Salseng’s niece, Pala spent considerable time at the former CM’s residence in Gajing, Resubelpara.

“I gave my views about the need to further strengthen the Congress party, to work in a united manner and keep differences aside. There should be no individual or personal attacks and we must take everyone along in our political journey to reach out to every citizen of the state,” said Salseng Marak.

Bridge between Pala and Mukul

Replying to reports claiming differences between Pala and former CM, Mukul Sangma over the former’s appointment as the state party chief, Salseng Marak said that he is ready to reach out and act as a bridge between the two leaders.

“As I said earlier, we cannot let personal differences come in the way of strengthening the Congress. If required, I am ready to intervene,” he announced.

Age-old party practice

Clarifying on the controversy engulfing the party on the MPCC president’s appointment, Salseng Marak recalled that having a separate party president and Congress Legislative Party leader was a successful age-old practice of the Congress party.

“Meghalaya has three communities in the state — Khasi, Jaintia and Garo. During our time, if the CM comes from the Garo community, then the party president is represented from the other two tribes, and vice versa. This is something that has worked well all these years,” he recalled.

“We need to remember that such a position is not one’s personal throne but a reward of hard work,” added Salseng Marak.

He did point out that earlier, the Congress high command in New Delhi used to appoint state party presidents based on elections held by members within the state, but in recent times, facing various problems, the party has gone in for direct appointment.

This, he said, was a phenomenon involving not just Meghalaya but other states as well.

“Since the central party leadership has given the appointment for a new state president we must all follow the directions and work in the larger interest of the Congress and the state. Any grievances that one has can always be raised with the high command,” he advised.

Election boots hung up

Once a dominating political force across both the Garo and Khasi Hills region, the former CM has bid adieu to contests and campaigns, alike.

“I am 80 years old and it is time for me to step aside. I won’t be contesting the upcoming elections,” he said. The senior Congress leader is battling a back problem brought on by age.

In his decades’ long political career, beginning in the 1970s, he has lost from Resubelpara only twice.

His first defeat came on during a resurgent NCP under PA Sangma’s juggernaut in 2008 and most recently in the 2018 state polls. In both contests he was defeated by PA Sangma loyalist Timothy D Shira. The NPP legislator from Resubelpara, Timothy D Shira, is the current Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly.

Son to slip into dad’s shoes

Eldest son of Salseng Marak and former GHADC MDC from Rongrong constituency, Silman K Sangma has decided to take over his father’s political mantle in Resubelpara.

“My father has had a chequered political career. Now that he has retired, someone from the family needs to continue his work,” says Silman as he prepares to begin the spadework for the 2023 assembly elections.