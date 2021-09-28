Bid to float rebel group in state worries CM

SHILLONG, Sep 27: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Monday expressed deep concern over the attempt made by elements to float a militant outfit in the state.

Reacting to the recent arrest of four people, including social activist Joannes Lamare, by the police for allegedly trying to form a rebel group in the state with the help of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), Sangma said “different movements” are taking place and the state’s intelligence agencies are working aggressively to keep tabs on the activities.

The police had zeroed in on the four people when they were travelling home after visiting the NSCN-IM’s central headquarters “Hebron” near Dimapur in Nagaland.

The chief minister also expressed concern over the recent incidents at Tikrikilla and Tura. He said the police and intelligence agencies are doing their job and making sure that nobody, who tries to create a law and order problem, goes unpunished. However, more needs to be done, he said.

A huge cache of explosive materials were recovered in Tikrikilla in July.

In the Tura incident earlier this month, a former rebel was shot dead by the police in retaliatory fire after he had fired indiscriminately from an automated weapon. The incident occurred when he was intercepted by the cops at a check point.

Sangma refused to comment on the letter purportedly written by three retired police personnel and addressed to Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s brother Granary Starfield Thangkhiew, in which they said the probe into the killing of the former HNLC leader should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation if the state government cannot accede to the demand of suspending some top police officials, responsible for the incident. The CM said he has not received the letter officially.

He confirmed that Director-General of Police, R Chandranathan is going on leave and his leave request is under process.

“He has applied for leave and he will be given due leave as required and requested,” Sangma said.

Talking about his decision to not accept the resignation of Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, the CM said, “After looking into the entire situation, I took the decision that there should be an overall improvement and the delivery mechanism of critical departments, such as Home, requires continuity and focus. Continuity is important to contain law and order situations.”

State security panel to meet today

Following prolonged delay, the State Security Commission (SSC) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday. This comes after persistent request from the Opposition Congress to the government to review the internal security of the state.

Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma had earlier expressed concern over the law-and-order situation in the state and had pointed out that there was an attempt by militant groups and former cadres to regroup.