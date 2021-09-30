“I survived by staying awake and holding onto my seat”

TURA, Sept 30 : It was something that no human in his senses will ever forget-a nightmare that turned real!

22-year-old Chigam Sangma of Williamnagar is one fortunate to come out alive of the tragedy that unfolded at Ringdi river after the MTC night bus he was travelling in fell off the bridge.

“Since we had left Rongjeng after a stop-over only a few minutes back I was not asleep. I noticed that the driver was speeding and then suddenly we went into a crash. I somehow clung on to my seat and avoided a major head injury,” recalls Chigam while speaking to the local media in Williamnagar hospital where he is being treated.

He also said that the driver had drunk alcohol before his departure from Rongjeng.

Narrating the incident when the bus toppled over the bridge, Chigam said, “I was lucky to be awake and could get out myself. I managed to help some lady passengers near my seat to get out by the window. Others were not so lucky.”

Another seriously injured victim, 21 year old Miss Dimrimbal Marak of Samanda East Garo Hills, despite being in excruciating pain, wanted her story to be known across society.