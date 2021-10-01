Dalai Lama greets President Kovind on 76th b’day

DHARAMSALA, Oct 1 : Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 76th birthday.

“I greatly appreciate your dedication as President to the nation’s steady development especially when it comes to the well-being of the less privileged,” His Holiness wrote to Kovind.

“India has long been home to a broad range of spiritual and cultural traditions living in respectful harmony, side by side. It is the most populous, vibrant democracy in the world.

“The country’s stature is growing on the international stage. As our world becomes increasingly interdependent, I look forward to seeing India take a leading role in guiding humanity towards peace.

“This may include sharing the treasured principles of karuna and ahimsa, time-tested ideas that remain very relevant today. I firmly believe that India is the only country with the potential to combine ancient knowledge with modern education and with a view to creating a more peaceful world,” the Dalai Lama said.

“This year marks the 62nd year of our life in exile. On behalf of all my fellow Tibetan brothers and sisters, I would like to thank the government and oeople of India for their unparalleled generosity and kindness. We remain forever grateful.”

He concluded by offering his prayers and good wishes.