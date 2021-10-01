Mukul rules out joining TMC

SHILLONG, Oct 1: Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and a Congress MLA, Dr Mukul Sangma today rubbished reports about him leaving the Congress and gearing up to join the TMC with 14 other Congress MLAs as mere speculation.

“We are continuing to work on resolving our issue within the four falls of the party and there is sense of optimism that issues can be resolved,” said Sangma.

According to sources Dr Mukul and his brother Zenith Sangma were fishing for support of the Congress MLAs for few days which did not go right.

“If somebody has created a political drama the responsibility is on them to sort out the mess,” said the Congress source.

“It is a by poll drama which is being infused by opponents in this field and they are trying to project fragmented picture of the Congress but you will not see a any Congress MLAs signing with any party. We will win the by poll as united front” said the source.

As per sources Sangma had visited Kolkata last week and met top TMC leaders.

As per reports Sangma, and 13 other MLAs were to quit the Congress on Friday and join the TMC.

Although Dr Mukul has maintained that he is not quitting the party and they are putting in all efforts to sort out the difference within the four walls of the party, sources said that his differences with Congress have increased and the Sangma camp is trying to persuade Congress MLAs to join his flock but with very little success.