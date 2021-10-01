Six killed as MTC bus plunges into river

TURA/SHILLONG, Sep 30: Six people died while 15 others were injured, some of them grievously, when a night super bus of the Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC), they were travelling in, fell off a bridge and plunged into the swollen Ringdi river.

The vehicle was en route to Shillong from Tura.

The mishap occurred at Nongshram village, 118 km from Tura on the East Garo Hills-West Khasi Hills border on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“Four bodies were retrieved soon after the mishap occurred. Two more bodies were found inside the vehicle after it was lifted from the river by cranes,” East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Bruno A Sangma told The Shillong Times from the site.

The SP said the bus was travelling at a high speed and it plunged into the river after hitting the railing of the bridge.

The driver and the handyman were among those who died. According to the list of passengers, 21 people – nine from Tura and 12 from Williamnagar – had boarded the vehicle.

Most of the passengers were asleep when the tragedy struck. The villagers from Nongshram were the first to reach the site.

The injured were initially taken to Rongjeng Government Hospital, 12 km away. Later, they were shifted to Williamnagar Civil Hospital, 64 km away, and Tura, 118 km away. The MTC drivers have a history of rash driving.

Nurse, three college students among victims

Dismi M Sangma (26), a nurse who was posted at Baghmara Civil Hospital and engaged in COVID duties, was among the dead. She was from Rangmal Badim locality of Williamnagar.

The victims included three college students. One of them was Traiwin R. Marak, a B.Sc topper in chemistry who was headed to NEHU in Shillong to pursue post-graduation.

Another student was 18-year-old Chekamchi G Momin of Balsrigittim in Williamnagar. Tangsimbirth M Sangma of Old PWD Colony in Williamnagar was the third student.

A young lady doctor, attached to the AYUSH clinic at Rongara PHC in South Garo Hills, was among the critically injured.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president, Saleng Sangma lambasted the state government for its alleged failure to check drunk driving by the drivers of state-run buses.

“The government should take responsibility. The accident would not have occurred if the government had acted tough against drunk driving,” an angry Sangma said.

He said pilots are medically examined before they fly an aircraft but the drivers of public buses in Meghalaya are seldom tested for intoxication.

The NCP state chief said he would write very strongly to the government for checking the medical conditions of drivers of public buses and other vehicles.

He demanded that heavy fines should be imposed on any driver found driving in an inebriated state and their licences seized.

Demand for ex gratia

The state government is facing criticism for its silence on the issue of payment of ex-gratia to the next of kin of the victims. “I spoke with East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe and emphasized the need for payment of compensation for the victims and treatment of the injured but he did not give any assurance. Innocent lives have been lost. I am extremely disappointed,” Williamnagar MDC, Alphonsus R Marak said.

The pressure groups also criticised the government for allegedly failing to provide any assistance to the victims.

The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) and the A’chik Youth Council (AYC) organisations demanded that the government should pay compensation to the families of the victims. “The state government has to pay the compensation,” demanded AHAM vice president George Prince Ch Momin. The AYC backed his demand.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and Minister James PK Sangma expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

‘Independent probe a must’

Former Congress minister and ex-legislator of Williamnagar, Deborah C Marak, has called on the Meghalaya government to initiate an independent probe to ascertain why steps were never taken to rein in drivers and remove found to be indulging in intoxicants, all these while. “Today there is irreparable loss to the families and the society only because of one man’s foolish act of drinking and driving. But this is not something new. This habit of drinking and driving by public transport drivers has been an issue for many years, why has no checks been made on this problem?” Deborah Marak said.

She also questioned the state government’s silence on the payment of ex gratia to the victims’ families and those who sustained injuries. She also ridiculed the Transport department for its failure to improve the system which has led to much decay in the functioning of the system. “It is a shame that the transport department does not have enough competent drivers and buses forcing people to risk their lives during travel. Is it not a fact that there is just a single MTC bus having to pick up passengers from Williamnagar and go all the way to Tura to collect the passengers from there before leaving for Shillong at night? Why has there been no provision for additional vehicles and drivers?” Deborah Marak said.

She demanded that until the transport department gets its act together, it ought to stop the night travel which is jeopardizing the lives of innocent passengers.