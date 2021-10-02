14 injured in Ri Bhoi road accident

NONGPOH, Oct 2 : In a major road accident in Ri Bhoi District of Meghalaya on Saturday afternoon, as many as 14 persons were injured when an over-speeding Maruti Suzuki Baleno (ML10 B 9539) while proceeding towards Shillong jumped over the divider and hit a Tata Sumo (ML06 5669) which was coming in the opposite direction on other side of the lane on the National Highway-6 at Jyntru village. Condition of three of the injured persons who were sitting on the front row of the Sumo, was stated to be serious.