Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in sexual harassment plaint against Bengal Guv

The Kolkata Police sought the footage from the officer-in-charge of the police outpost within the Governor’s House on Saturday.

A senior police officer stated that members of the probe team would also speak to witnesses on the basis of the complaint filed by a woman contractual staff at Raj Bhavan.

However, there is confusion about the police probe as the Governor, who has vehemently denied the allegations against him, has issued an order prohibiting the entry of the police in Raj Bhavan.

Significantly, under Article 361 of the Indian Constitution, a criminal proceeding cannot be instituted in a court against the Governor of a state during his term of office.

City police sources said that currently the members of the investigation team are trying to accumulate evidence on the basis of the complaint of the woman.

“That is why the CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan has been sought, so that it can be analysed and the next course of action can be decided,” said a city police officer aware of the developments.

