Saturday, May 4, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Israel carries out air strikes on rocket launching site in Gaza Strip

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Tel Aviv, May 4: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday it carried out an airstrike on a rocket launch site in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fighter jets hit the militant site near the city of Khan Younis after a rocket was fired from there toward the Ein HaShlosha kibbutz on Friday, the IDF said.

In addition, a mortar launching site in central Gaza was also destroyed, a statement said.

The Israeli navy has also conducted strikes along Gaza’s coast over the past day.

According to Palestinian security services, the Israeli army attacked a building in the village of Abasan in the east of Khan Younis and shelled refugee camps in the central part of the Palestinian territory. It said at least one Palestinian was killed in the Israeli navy strikes.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a ground offensive in Rafah would proceed regardless of any potential truce deal with Hamas.

In addition to this, the United Nations’ humanitarian office and health agency warned that an Israeli incursion into the southern city of Rafah in Gaza could lead to a “slaughter” and worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said the death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks since October 7 stood at 34,622, which was 26 more than the prior day.

IANS

Previous article
UNGA president invokes Mahatma Gandhi to call for protecting journalists
Next article
Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in sexual harassment plaint against Bengal Guv
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONP&TR) Pradipta Baruah has...
NATIONAL

K’taka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

Bengaluru, May 4: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police on Saturday tracked...
NATIONAL

Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in sexual harassment plaint against Bengal Guv

Kolkata, May 4: A special probe team constituted to conduct an enquiry into the sexual harassment complaint against...
NATIONAL

UNGA president invokes Mahatma Gandhi to call for protecting journalists

United Nations, May 4: Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's statement that "freedom of the press is a precious privilege that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang...

K’taka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 4: In a major development, the Special...

Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in sexual harassment plaint against Bengal Guv

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 4: A special probe team constituted to...
Load more

Popular news

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang...

K’taka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 4: In a major development, the Special...

Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in sexual harassment plaint against Bengal Guv

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 4: A special probe team constituted to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img