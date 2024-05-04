Saturday, May 4, 2024
K’taka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, May 4: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police on Saturday tracked a kidnapped woman, who is reportedly one of the victims of the sex video scandal involving sitting JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The woman was rescued from the farmhouse of Rajashekar, the personal assistant (PA) to JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, the father of Prajwal Revanna, at Kalenahalli village in Mysuru district, sources said.

The development came after a local court reserved its order on the bail petition filed by H.D. Revanna, the prime accused in the kidnapping case.

The woman, who had gone missing on April 29, was locked up in the farmhouse when the SIT officers reached there following a tip-off.

Sources said Rajashekar is absconding ever since the SIT traced the missing woman to his farmhouse.

The woman will be brought to Bengaluru where her statement will be recorded.

On Friday, Karnataka Police registered an FIR against H.D. Revanna in connection with the kidnapping of the woman, believed to be one of the victims of the sex video scandal involving his son Prajwal Revanna.

The woman’s son had registered a missing complaint naming H.D. Revanna as the prime accused in the case.

His relative Satish Babu was named as the second accused in the FIR, whom the police arrested from Mysuru district on Friday.

The woman’s son alleged that his mother went missing after the surfacing of a purported sex video in which Prajwal Revanna could be seen sexually assaulting her.

He also alleged that his mother was locked up in an undisclosed location, as he pleaded with the police to initiate legal action against H.D. Revanna and Satish Babu.

Prajwal Revanna has reportedly fled from the country.

IANS

