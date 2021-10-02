USTM holds Global Cultural Fest grand finale successfully

GUWAHATI, Oct 2 : The three-month long Global Cultural Fest organized by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) which started since July this year on a virtual platform has culminated successfully with the Grand Finale held at the Central Auditorium of the university here today.

Twenty-three participants from India and Bangladesh showcased their talents in the final round in two categories — solo song and solo dance. Renowned singers Dr. Sangeeta Kakoti and J. P. Das and renowned dancer Barnali Pujari were the chief judges while the famous singer duo Shanta Uzir and Bhupen Uzir were also present in the event as special guests.

Speaking about the objective behind holding the Global Cultural Fest 2021, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “Our objective is to create a competitive culture to promote the cultural activities among the institutions at college and university level. We organized a virtual cultural festival on international level during the pandemic. Now that the situation is becoming little normal, we have decided to hold the final round at the Central Auditorium of USTM.”

“A huge enthusiasm among the student community was visible as more than 300 participants enrolled in the Global Cultural Fest 2021. After the Preliminary round 135 participants were selected for the next round from the two categories: Global Melody Star (Solo Song) and Global Rhythmic Heels (Solo Dance). Juries have again selected 40 & 30 participants respectively from both the categories. Now after a long virtual journey the competitions are concluding with the Grand Finale (The Final Battle of Rhythm & Melody) physically in the presence of audiences at the Central Auditorium of USTM”, stated Dr Polly Borgohain, Director of University Classes and Convener, Cultural Forum of USTM.

The singing competition winner has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with certificate, the first runner up received Rs 15,000 while 10 participants received special prizes of Rs 3,000 each. In the dancing competition, the winner received cash prize of Rs 10,000, the first runner up received Rs 8,000, the second runner up received Rs 6000 and seven participants received special prizes of Rs 2,000 each. The competitions began from 11 AM onwards at Central Auditorium of USTM and ended with prize distribution in the evening.