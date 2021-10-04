Multiple accidents in Garo Hills, 1 rider killed

TURA, Oct 4: Garo Hills witnessed as many as three road mishaps across different regions on Sunday night and Monday morning causing injuries and also the death of one rider. Almost all accidents took place during a downpour and speed is believed to be the reason.

The most serious of the mishaps took place at Songsak Megapgre area when a two wheeler collided head on with a maruti alto car at Nengsamgre village as rains were occurring.

Biker Wilin R Marak of Rongbing Boldek village riding his bajaj pulsar (ML13A 2084) collided head on with the car (ML10-4554) killing him on the spot.

A couple of hours earlier, two other accidents took place, a minor mishap at Samanda and another at Siju reserve in South Garo Hills where two bikers were left injured and unconscious after going off the road on Sunday evening. One of them, a 19 year old, is said to be critical with a head injury and shifted for medical treatment outside the region.

In Samanda, drunk driving on Sunday night is said to involve a collision between a car and a biker, but fortunately both got away with minor injuries.