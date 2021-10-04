Not inclined to other parties: MPCC chief

SHILLONG, Oct 3: State Congress president, Vincent H Pala said he is not drawn to any other political party but he respects every party, big or small.

“I don’t have any inclination to any party but I do respect every party, whether big or small, and every individual, so I don’t think this will affect our party or its prospects,” Pala, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Shillong, said.

A section of the Congress leaders is not happy about his closeness to rival political parties, including the National People’s Party (NPP).

Questioning such proximity, a senior Congress leader had earlier given an example of how a mole planted by a political party can destroy another party from within.

Talking about the perception of some people that he is a businessman and he will be more interested in business than politics, Pala said, “I have been in politics for 12 years and I have never focussed on business. Similarly in the party, I do not have any interest for my brother, family or friend. My interest is only about the party”.

He said it is personal that he has friends and relatives in the NPP and the United Democratic Party (UDP) and it has nothing to do which party he is from.

“I may be in good terms with individuals in different parties. For example, (Speaker) Metbah (Lyngdoh) and I are relatives. (UDP working president) Paul (Lyngdoh) is also my relative and calls me uncle Kharlukhi. So, personal relationship is a separate issue,” Pala said.

Looking back, he spoke about his closeness to former Lok Sabha Speaker the late PA Sangma when they worked together in the North East MPs’ Forum as general secretary and chairman respectively.

“Conrad (Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma) was an MP in Delhi those days. We travelled all over the world together,” Pala said.