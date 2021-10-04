Vice President arrives in Shillong

By By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, Oct 4: The Vice President  of India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu  today arrived in the state. He was  received by the Governor  Satya Pal Malik  and  Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma  at the Raj Bhavan here.

