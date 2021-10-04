Vice President arrives in Shillong
SHILLONG, Oct 4: The Vice President of India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today arrived in the state. He was received by the Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma at the Raj Bhavan here.
