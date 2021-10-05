Local entrepreneur starts own venture with PMEGP loan  

TURA, Oct 5: A local entrepreneur from Tura has been able to launch his own business venture by availing a loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) from the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank, Chandmary Branch.

With the help of the PMEGP loan, the local entrepreneur-Tengsrang A Sangma, better known in the social media as Achura Wegaro has started his own footwear industry under the brand name ‘Ja’kop Footwears’. Sangma’s new micro industry is currently based at Rongkhon Songgital locality of Tura.

Sangma’s new products are expected to be popular among the citizens especially, the poorer sections of the society as they are available for around Rs 70-80 per pair at wholesale while the MRP price comes around to Rs 100.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has congratulated Tengsrang and hoped that his success motivates other local youths to apply for similar loans for different Micro, Small and Medium enterprises in the future.

“We request everyone to use local products. Use Ja’kop Footwear. Promote local Entrepreneurs,” Ram Singh said from his official social media handle.