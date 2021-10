SHILLONG, Oct 5: In a 4th Division football match here on Tuesday, PFR Academy defeated Umsohsun 3-0 in a one-sided match. Rudolf Nongsteng scored a brace for PFR with his goals coming in the 23rd and 70th minutes. Mewan Lyngdoh scored the other goal just two minutes after the break, giving PFR Academy a two-goal advantage at the time.