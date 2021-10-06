AIUDF announces candidates for 2 Assam by-poll seats

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: The Badaruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has announced names of candidates for the ensuing by-elections to two Assembly seats in Assam.

The Opposition party issued a statement here on Wednesday, naming Jubbar Ali as its candidate for the Bhabanipur legislative Assembly constituency and Khairul Anam Khandakar as the candidate for the Gossaigaon seat.

It may be recalled that by-election to 28-Gossaigaon LAC was necessitated by the passing away of sitting UPPL MLA Majendra Narzary due to COVID, while the sitting AIUDF MLA in Bhabanipur, Phanidhar Talukdar, quit the party to join the ruling BJP.

The BJP central election committee had on Monday named Talukdar (along with two other candidates) to seek fresh a mandate in the Bhabanipur seat.

It may be mentioned that the Opposition Congress, which severed ties with its ‘grand alliance’ ally, AIUDF, post the Assembly polls, has already announced names of five candidates for the by-polls, while leaving one seat – Majuli – for regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Both Congress and AJP have agreed to “put up a stiff fight against the ruling BJP” by fielding common candidates in the by-polls.

The Election Commission of India had issued a notification recently, fixing October 30, 2021 as the date for by-polls to the five Assembly seats.

The by-poll date for the Majuli seat will be announced by the poll body shortly.