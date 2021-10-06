Assam CID nabs 7 more accused in fake TET certificate case

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: The Assam CID (criminal investigation department) has arrested seven more accused, including two middlemen, taking the number of persons arrested so far in the forged TET (teacher eligibility test) certificate case to 28.

“Seven more accused persons have been traced in night-long operations in the intervening night of October 4 and 5, 2021. The accused arrested have been produced before the court after medical examination and taken into police custody for further detailed interrogation,” an official statement said.

“During interrogation conducted so far, the names of a few middlemen have come on record, out of which two have been traced and are being interrogated. Detailed verification of the forged certificates with the TET database in Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Guwahati has been done. Investigation is going on in full swing by the special investigation team of CID,” the statement said.

Till Monday, the CID had arrested 21 accused from separate locations in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

A case number 10/2021 vide CID P.S case under section 120(B) read with 420,467,468 and 471 of IPC was registered on October 3against 36 teachers who have been appointed in the BTR area based on forged and fabricated documents.

“The accused have generated forged TET certificates as if they have qualified the exam and submitted them to the director of education, Kokrajhar and got appointment in the schools of BTR. Based on this information, a detailed inquiry was conducted to verify the genuineness of the allegations. On finding the allegations to be true, the chief minister directed CID Assam to register a case and investigate the same,” it stated.