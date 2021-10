SHILLONG, Oct 6: The Commandant General of Home Guards and Director of Civil Defence, Meghalaya, A.R. Mawthoh today launched the official Facebook page of the Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards (DCDHM), Meghalaya, Shillong, at a ceremony held in his office chamber at Lower Lachumiere here in the presence of senior officers of the Department, according to a Press release.