Sam Curran out of IPL, T20 WC

London, Oct 5: England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2021 and the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup with a lower-back injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday.

Sam’s brother Tom Curran has been drafted into the England squad as his replacement and Reece Topley has also been added as a travelling reserve. Sam, playing for Chennai Super Kings, complained of pain in his back after the match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The scans later revealed the nature of his injury and ruled him out of the marquee international tournament. (IANS)