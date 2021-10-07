State BJP not to contest in Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The Bharatiya Janata Party will not field candidates in the Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng seats and would focus on winning the minority-dominated Rajabala constituency where the party has fielded its West Garo Hills district vice president, Kingstone B Marak.

BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie said that the party will support the alliance partners in Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng.

Asked whether BJP will support NPP or UDP since both are alliance partners, Mawrie said they will look at the winnability factor before taking a call on the matter.