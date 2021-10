GUWAHATI, Oct 7: A male leopard was found dead near 13th Mile at Jorabat under Kamrup East Division on Wednesday.

Sources on Thursday confirmed that the animal died on the spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

Forest personnel had rushed to the place of the accident after being informed by local people.

Meanwhile, the carcass of the adult leopard was taken away by the forest personnel for post mortem, the report of which is awaited.